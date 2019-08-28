AOC mocks Trump over tweet calling Electoral College a 'disaster': 'I agree!'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., found some common ground with President Trump on Tuesday after she came across an old tweet where he referred to the Electoral College as a “disaster.”

During the 2012 election between President Obama and former Gov. Mitt Romney, Trump took to Twitter to express his frustration with the Electoral College.

“The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy,” Trump tweeted.

In that election, Obama won with 332 electoral votes over Romney’s 206. Trump had endorsed Romney ahead of the election.

Now, the president backs the Electoral College following his 2016 victory.

Ocasio-Cortez seized on the old tweet.

“I’m so glad the President and I agree that the Electoral College has got to go,” the congresswoman reacted.

Last week, the “Squad” member called the Electoral College a “scam” to her Instagram followers and suggested there was a racial component that negatively affected voters of color.

“The Electoral College has a racial injustice breakdown,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a ‘one person, one vote’ system where all our votes are counted equally.”

She went on to blast the argument that the Electoral College gives rural states a “fair shake.”

“Could you image if we had this kind democracy-altering ‘fairness’ provision for literally any other group?” she asked. “If we weighed, for example, black and indigenous voters more because of unfairness?”