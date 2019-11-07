AOC mocks JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon's concern about 'harsh' criticism: 'Billionaires are asking for a safe space'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that billionaires are looking for a “safe space” from criticism after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s rhetoric “vilifies successful people.”

“Y’all, the billionaires are asking for a safe space – you know, in addition to the entire US economy and political lobbying industry,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in reaction to Dimon saying that Warren used “pretty harsh words” against him and other billionaires.

“I don’t like vilifying anybody,” he told CNBC. “I think we should applaud successful people.”

JAMIE DIMON ACCUSES ELIZABETH WARREN OF VILIFYING ‘SUCCESSFUL PEOPLE’

It wasn’t the first time that comments by Dimon appeared to irritate Ocasio-Cortez.

In March, the Democrat lashed out at the banking executive after he criticized the Green New Deal, saying the climate-change legislation that Ocasio-Cortez co-authored “could hurt the economy,” according to The Hill.

Ocasio-Cortez countered that perhaps Dimon wasn’t the “best authority” to comment on the subject.

“JP Morgan agreed to pay out *$13 billion* over its massive role in mortgage schemes w the ‘08 recession,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “They also finance major fossil fuel pipelines. It’s big money.”

“So maybe they *aren’t* the best authority on prioritizing economic wellbeing of everyday people & the planet,” she added.

Then in April, at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Ocasio-Cortez clashed with Dimon over the financial crisis of 2008.

“I represent kids that go to jail for jumping a [subway] turnstile because they can’t afford a MetroCard,” Ocasio-Cortez told Dimon during the hearing. “Do you think that more folks should have gone to jail for their role in a financial crisis that led to 7.8 million foreclosures in the 10 years between 2007 and 2016?”

On Tuesday, Warren tweeted that Dimon and other billionaires achieved success partly because of “opportunities, workforce, and public services that we all paid for.”

She has said that she would place higher taxes on the top 1 percent of earners to help pay for her estimated $52 trillion Medicare-for-All plan.

“It’s only fair that [Dimon] and his billionaire friends chip in to make sure everyone else has a chance to succeed,” she tweeted.

Dimon has supported higher taxes for the wealthy in the past, but he told CNBC that Warren’s Accountable Capitalism Act would change the “complete nature of how you run a corporation.”

The proposal would make it easier to criminally charge corporate executives for alleged abuses by their companies.