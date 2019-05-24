Any interference in Russia probe is something public has 'right to know about': GOP lawmaker

The American people “have every right to know” if political interference took place at the Justice Department regarding the Russia investigation, Greg Steube said.

Representative Steube, R-Fla., claimed Friday on “Outnumbered Overtime” that anyone involved in potential interference “has every right for justice to be served.”

Steube’s remarks come in the wake of President Trump giving Attorney General William Barr the authority to declassify any documents related to surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

TRUMP GIVES AG BARR AUTHORITY TO DECLASSIFY DOCUMENTS RELATED TO 2016 CAMPAIGN SURVEILLANCE

“Today, at the request and recommendation of the attorney general of the United States, President Donald J. Trump directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the attorney general’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 presidential election,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“The attorney general has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information. Today’s action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions,” Sanders’ statement continued.

Steube, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, predicted that Barr would empanel a grand jury if indictments are necessary in the future.

He added Americans are likely concerned with the existence of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think that every American would initially have some grave concerns of a court that is operating completely in secret,” Steube claimed. “Given all the information and facts, if the information that was represented to the FISA court — if they knew this was campaign fodder or promulgated and still decided to issue a warrant, that would bring a lot of things to questions.”

“Those are questions that I would have,” he said.