Anti-Kremlin Russian journalist shot and killed in Ukraine

Arkady Babchenko, a Russian and fierce anti-Kremlin journalist, was fatally shot in Kiev on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said.

Babchenko, 41, was shot and killed in his apartment, according to police. His wife found him bleeding and called an ambulance, but he died on his way to the hospital.

His wife told authorities they suspected Babchenko was killed for his professional work, Reuters reported.

The journalist left Russia in February 2017 after he claimed he had been receiving threats and shared concerns he might be jailed. He had been critical of the Kremlin in recent years.

He moved to Kiev in the fall and worked as a host for ATR, the Crimean Tatar TV station.

Babchenko served in the Russian army during the first separatist war in Chechnya in the 1990s and later started his journalism career, working as a military correspondent for several Russian media outlets.

