Anti-deportation activists 'occupy' Biden campaign HQ in Philadelphia; 6 arrested

Six people were arrested at Joe Biden’s campaign office in Philadelphia Wednesday after advocates for undocumented immigrants stormed the building in a bid to confront the Democratic frontrunner over the millions of deportations that took place during the Obama Administration when he was vice president.

Movimiento Cosecha, an activist group consisting of immigrants who are fighting for the rights of undocumented migrants, said that the poor conditions facing migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border started under President Barack Obama, but has been highlighted by the Trump administration’s controversial policies, including family separation.

“The Trump administration’s cruel treatment of immigrants at the border & across the country has finally exposed the inhumanity of our whole system,” the group said in a post on Twitter.

Movimiento Cosecha is demanding an apology from Biden for his part in the crisis and is urging the former vice president and his fellow Democratic presidential candidates to “support immigrant dignity.” Specifically, they are calling for all the candidates to pledge that if they are elected, they will put “an end to all detention & deportations on day 1” of their administration, enforce “immediate legalization for all undocumented immigrants,” and ensure “family reunification for all.”

“Right now, being anti-Trump on immigration is a bare minimum that many of Democratic leaders haven’t even met, with @HouseDemocrats continuing to fund ICE and Border Patrol,” ” the group said. “For any presidential candidate who claims to stand with immigrants, we need a new standard for dignity.”

Biden defended the Obama administration’s immigration record during the first Democratic presidential debate last month, saying it was “close to immoral” to compare Trump’s policies to that of his predecessor.