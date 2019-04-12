Anthony Scaramucci: Dems' push to the left 'almost ensures' Trump's re-election

Anthony Scaramucci believes the Democrats’ recent push to the left “almost ensures” President’s Trump re-election, because the country is not ready for it.

Scaramucci, who served as the White House Director of Communications for an eventful 11 days, told Fox & Friends that the recent emergence of socialism as a dominant theme in the run-up to 2020 could seal the deal for his old boss’ re-election.

“I Love the message [of the Democrats], because it almost ensures the president’s re-election,” he said.

“The further they push to the left, the country is not ready for that. This is by and large a center-right country, on things like business, free enterprise and self-reliance.

“When they’re pushing that and that’s obviously a false promise that’s never worked anywhere throughout history and it is certainly not going to work in the United States where this is by and large a group of risk takers.”

Scaramucci continued that President Trump has “done such a number on these guys” and he’s got “inside their melons.”

“It’s fun to watch. I have got to tell you, I’m glad I am on his team.”

He added that the Democrats’ complete refusal to work with President Trump in Congress, namely a deal on border security, could end up helping him in the long-term.

“Again, I think it sets him up very well for the 2020 narrative. Say, ‘listen, I tried to do all these different things for the American people. Here is the resistance.’”

Scaramucci was also asked about Bill Barr’s testimony earlier this week when the Attorney General said “spying did occur” on the Trump campaign ahead of the 2016 election.

But the normally combative Scaramucci urged caution.

“Well, listen, the Attorney General said it so, I mean, you just have to step back and look at it, remember the distinction between surveillance and spying. Spying means that things happen without the right protocol and right process. And, remember this, the president said this almost two years ago.”

He added: “Remember the distinction, when you say the word spying, that means it was happening, you know, surveillance is OK. Here is the warrant, here is the reason we are doing the surveillance. Spying is a more renegade word if you will.

“It’s a combination of Comey, clapper, Brennan. I think they are all caught in a box now. And someone is going to have to explain what happened.”

Scaramucci also said he believes that the fallout of the Mueller report has only led to an increase in both sides going after one another.

“What I don’t love about the entire thing though is we are going to be going after each other now and we are politicizing a lot.

“We are weaponizing and criminalizing a lot of the political differences between the two parties. So, for me, I would love to see these people focus on policy, and focus on fixing the border crisis. Focus on rightsizing the issues that we have with healthcare and things like this.”