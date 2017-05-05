Another Preston business burglarized

A local business is praising the Preston Police Department for a quick arrest in a burglary.

Outlaw Vapor in Preston was burglarized Wednesday. Surveillance video from the shop shows three people in hats and bandanas breaking in and filling up bags with items from the store.

Outlaw Vapor said Preston police told the shop officers had arrested three people in Logan, Utah on Thursday night who they believe are responsible for the burglary.

According the shop, two of the suspects arrested are 18 years old and one is 15 years old.

KIFI/KIDK was unable to reach Preston police for further details or comment.

