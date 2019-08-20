Another human case of West Nile virus is reported in Utah

Related Stories

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Health officials have confirmed a human case of West Nile virus in eastern Utah.



The TriCounty Health Department in Vernal didn’t disclose the name, age or location of the infected person in the Uintah Basin.



Health officials say at least four mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile virus in Uintah County.



A mosquito pool refers to a group of insects caught and tested from a single trap.



Human cases of West Nile also were confirmed Monday in Salt Lake and Washington counties.



The virus has also been detected this year in mosquito pools in Box Elder, Sevier, Weber, Davis and Grand counties in Utah.



Authorities say the adult infected in Salt Lake County remains hospitalized with neuroinvasive West Nile virus, a more severe type of the disease.