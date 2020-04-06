Anonymous New Orleans artist leaves uplifting messages on sidewalk outside hospital

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Health-care professionals at New Orleans’ Ochsner Medical Center — one of the largest hospitals in the area struggling during the coronavirus crisis — have received a surprising pick-me-up from an anonymous artist.

The messenger has been leaving colorful chalk notes on the sidewalk of the main parking lot to pay tribute to the medical workers.

“If you’re just arriving, thank you for what you’re about to do,” one read.

“You are extraordinary,” read another.

”If you are leaving, thank you … Rest well,” another bid adieu.

Louisiana is one of the hardest-hit states in the country with an estimated 12,496 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Additionally, more than 400 people have died of the virus.

Gov. John Bel Edwards warned that the state may run out of ventilators and hospital beds by next week.

Ochsner has converted its regular hospital rooms into makeshift ICU wards to accommodate the surge in patients.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.