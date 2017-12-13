Anonymous donor pays more than $40G in Walmart layaway bills

Christmas in one area of Pennsylvania came earlier this year when an anonymous donor paid the layaway bills of 200 families at a Walmart store in Everett.

An unidentified man, referred to as “Santa B” by store employees, paid off the layaway bills for families who couldn’t immediately afford Christmas gifts, Walmart workers told WJAC.

“Santa B” reportedly paid more than $40,000 in bills to the Walmart location — to give struggling families an easier holiday season.

The store has been notifying the families of Santa B’s generosity.

“In this area you don’t hear a lot, I mean you hear small things where somebody pays somebody’s grocery bill or things like that, but this was pretty big,” employee Barbara Karns told the news station.

Kristen Martin, who reportedly put an XBox and other toys on layaway, told WJAC that she “couldn’t wait to get to Walmart. I was like driving and shaking. Look at me, I’m shaking. It’s crazy.”

And while the gifts are for her children, Martin said Santa B’s Christmas spirit “means more to her.”

“I think it means more to me, but I think they’ll be happy. I remember when I was growing up for Christmas. I was just telling my mom the other day that I want my kids to have Christmas like that,” Martin said.

This isn’t the first year Santa B has gotten into the Christmas spirit. Last year, he reportedly paid for more than $46,000 worth of layaway items at the same Walmart store.