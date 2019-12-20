Anne Sacoolas, wife of US diplomat, formally charged in death of British teenager

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, was charged Friday with causing the death of a British teenager in a crash earlier this year.

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in August after a car struck his motorcycle near RAF Croughton, a British military base west of Milton Keynes that’s home to a signals intelligence station operated by the U.S. Air Force.

“Following the death of Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorized Northamptonshire Police to charge Anne Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving,” it announced Friday.

Sacoolas is a mother of three and the wife of Jonathan Sacoolas, who works at the U.S. base. Following the crash, British police said Sacoolas indicated to them that she didn’t plan to leave the country in the near future, but Sacoolas returned to the U.S., circumventing the investigation and claiming diplomatic immunity.

The Crown Prosecution Service on Friday says it started extradition proceedings against her, yet it is unclear if the U.S. will send her back to the U.K. Fox News has reached out to the State Department for comment on the matter.

