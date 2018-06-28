Annapolis newsroom shooting sparks lawmakers calls to 'end the violence'

As reports of a shooting outside the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, unfolded Thursday afternoon, lawmakers urged for an “end [to] the violence.”

Anne Arundel Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News a suspect was in custody after shots were fired and multiple deaths were reported.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said he was “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy.

“Praying for those at the scene and for our community,” he continued.

“My heart is with the families, friends and loved ones of the victims as we learn more about this terrible situation,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said on social media. “We must unite to end the violence.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he was “praying for the safety of everyone in the [Capital Gazette] family.”

Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, also of Maryland, said he was monitoring the situation and promised to share more details as he receives them.

Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., shared the news of the “very sad situation” on Twitter, along with a praying hands emoji.