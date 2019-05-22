Anita Hill says female presidential candidates 'are not being taken seriously'

Anita Hill has expressed her concern that female presidential candidates for the 2020 election are not being taken as seriously as their male counterparts, calling the situation “deeply troubling.”

Hill, who accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual misconduct in 1991, lamented what she believes to be indirect sexism directed towards female politicians who have announced presidential bids, in an interview with the New York Times,

Among the women who are running for president in 2020 are Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Hill said they are “are not being taken seriously as presidential candidates.”

“I think if we don’t take them seriously as presidential candidates, we are not going to hear those voices, and that would be a tragedy,” she continued.

KAMALA HARRIS CALLS FOR FINING COMPANIES OVER GENDER PAY GAP

Much of the focus centering female candidates for president seems to be around the possibility that they could run as vice president on a ticket with the Democratic nominee. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, both white men over the age of 70, are currently leading the polls.

Harris responded to such assumptions earlier this month, agreeing that she and former vice president Biden would be a good match for a ticket, but not perhaps in the way people expect.

“I think that Joe Biden would be a great running mate,” Harris said. “As vice president, he’s proven that he knows how to do the job.”

Renewed criticism of Biden has been unearthed in recent months regarding his involvement with Anita Hill’s 1991 testimony against Clarence Thomas. Biden chaired the all-white, all-male Senate Judiciary Committee which heard her testimony and ultimately ruled to confirm Thomas to the Supreme Court.

ANITA HILL SLAMS BIDEN IN OP-ED, CLAIMS DEM MIGHT HAVE SLOWED #METOO BY DECADES

After the announcement of his campaign for the presidency, Hill told the New York Times that a week prior, Biden had called her and attempted to “express regret” for her experience. Hill said she wasn’t satisfied with the conversation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I cannot be satisfied by simply saying, ‘I’m sorry for what happened to you,’” she said. “I will be satisfied when I know that there is real change and real accountability and real purpose.”