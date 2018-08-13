Animal shelter in California evacuated as wildfire closes in

Police raced to evacuate animals from a shelter in California as the rapidly spreading Nelson Fire quickly approached, video posted to social media on Monday showed.

Officers from the Vacaville Police Department could be seen in the footage guiding dogs and cats into their vehicles as smoke from the approaching grew thicker on Saturday.

“As the Nelson Fire raced towards the south end of town, it looked like the Solano SPCA would be the first to be hit by the flames,” the department posted on Facebook. “Our officers worked with Humane Animal Services, SPCA staff and volunteers to evacuate all they could in a race against the clock.”

“All animals are safe in foster homes at this time,” the SPCA later wrote in an update. “Unfortunately we do not have power or water at this time but all 60 of our animals are safe in foster homes for the time being. We are hoping to get in there tomorrow to clean up the ash and debris inside our kennel building and around the property. We thank you all so much for your donations, love, support, and concerns. The Vacaville community has been so gracious to open their homes and hearts for us. If you have pictures from last night feel free to post them on our page.”

The fire burned more than 1,700 acres and was contained on Sunday morning, according to Fox 40.

That comes after the largest wildfire ever recorded in California — the Mendocino Complex — destroyed more than 100 homes north of Sacramento. By Sunday, it had covered 525 square miles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.