Anheuser-Busch heir accused of assault at son's practice

Police say Anheuser-Busch heir William Busch has been cited with assault after intervening in an altercation between his son and a fellow sixth-grader at a basketball practice in suburban St. Louis.

Police said in a news release Saturday that 58-year-old Busch allegedly grabbed the 11-year-old student and pushed him into a wall in November at the gym at Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that other adults separated Busch and the child. Police say the child told investigators he wasn’t injured.

Busch received a summons for fourth-degree assault, a municipal ordinance violation.

Busch’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, says Busch intervened after school personnel failed to react when his son was “bullied — actually sucker-punched — by a much larger middle school student.”

