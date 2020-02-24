Andrew Johnson impeached: This Day in History

On this day in history, Feb. 24, 1868, Andrew Johnson became the first U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

The House voted 126-47 to impeach the 17th president for trying to sack Secretary of War Edwin Stanton – a violation of the Tenure of Office Act, which required the Senate to approve the president’s removal of the cabinet members he’d appointed.

Johnson, a Democrat from Tennessee, assumed the presidency after the 1865 assassination of Abraham Lincoln and led the country while it was still reeling from the Civil War.

Johnson violated the Tenure of Office Act by replacing Stanton with Union hero and future president Ulysses S. Grant.

A trial in the Senate stretched for more than 11 weeks before Johnson was acquitted by a 35-19 vote – just one shy of the two-thirds majority required for a conviction.

Johnson is one of only three presidents – in addition to Bill Clinton and Donald Trump – to be impeached. President Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote on impeachment.

On Dec. 18, 2019, President Trump was impeached by the House for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” in connection with his dealings with Ukraine. He was later acquitted by the Senate on both counts.

