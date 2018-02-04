Amtrak, CSX trains collide in South Carolina; injuries reported

An Amtrak train traveling in South Carolina, en route between New York and Miami, collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday, the railroad said in a statement.

Injuries were reported in the 2:35 a.m. accident in Cayce, S.C., although no more specific information was immediately available.

Amtrak Train No. 91’s lead engine derailed, as did some passenger cars, the statement said.

The train had eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers aboard.

Local authorities are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.