Ammon Bundy arrested after refusing to leave Idaho auditorium

Ammon Bundy, known for leading an armed militia that took over an Oregon wildlife preserve over federal land policies in 2014, was arrested at the Idaho Capitol on Tuesday after disrupting state lawmakers during a special session, according to media reports.

Bundy was arrested around 5 p.m. after attending a hearing earlier in the day where protesters disrupted a special session on a civil liberty bill, the Idaho Press reported. He told the newspaper he was upset about “citizen journalists” being removed from the hearing.

He sat at the press desk and refused to move.

“I’m going to sit right here,” he reportedly said.