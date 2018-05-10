Amish man in buggy arrested after telling deputy he had 10 beers

A young Amish man was arrested last month in Ohio after he was caught blowing through a stop sign in a horse-drawn buggy, and later admitted to drinking 10 beers — in an incident caught on police dashcam video.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office told FOX8 a deputy was concerned about the possibility of a runaway horse, or a driver having a medical emergency, and followed the buggy until the driver pulled into a farm about 50 miles east of Cleveland on April 29.

Inside the buggy, the deputy found a 21-year-old Amish man and a 20-year-old woman, noted a “heavy odor of alcoholic beverages,” and spotted an open beer can on the floor, according to FOX8. The driver told the deputy he had consumed 10 beers.

In the dashcam video, the 21-year-old man can be seen attempting to complete a field sobriety test but he appears unable to keep his balance. When the man was unable to pass any of the tests, he was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, police told FOX8.

The young driver was found to have his blood alcohol content at one and a half times the legal time, police said.

Investigators told FOX8 the incident shows that no matter what an impaired person is driving, they pose a threat to themselves and anyone else on the road.

