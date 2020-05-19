America's top 5 coldest states

If you live in one of these states, you better have a place to stay warm.

The northern tier of the U.S. is known for seeing some of the coldest weather during the winter, but there are five particular states that are on average the chilliest.

In fact, these five states had the coolest temperatures on average in 2019.

AMERICA’S TOP 5 WETTEST CITIES

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental information show that last year these states were the coldest in the contiguous U.S.

5. Maine: 30.6 degrees Fahrenheit on average

The state of Maine had the fifth-lowest average temperature in the U.S. in 2019, with a statewide average of 30.6 degrees in 2019. The state had one of the lowest high temperatures too, with a statewide average of 50.7 degrees last year.

4. Minnesota: 29.6 degrees Fahrenheit on average

The state of Minnesota had the fourth-lowest average temperature in the U.S. in 2019, with a statewide average of 29.6 degrees.

AMERICA’S TOP 5 DRIEST CITIES

The state also had one of the lowest high temperatures too, with a statewide average of 49.0 degrees last year.

3. Montana: 28.4 degrees Fahrenheit on average

The state of Montana had the third-lowest average temperature in the U.S. in 2019, with a statewide average of 28.4 degrees. The state had one of the lowest high temperatures too, with a statewide average of 51.3 degrees last year.

2. Wyoming: 27.9 degrees Fahrenheit on average

AMERICA’S TOP 5 SNOWIEST CITIES

The state of Wyoming had the second-lowest average temperature in the U.S. in 2019, with a statewide average of 27.9 degrees.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

1. North Dakota: 27.7 degrees Fahrenheit on average

The state of North Dakota was the coldest place in the contiguous U.S. in 2019. Last year, North Dakota ranked at the bottom with the lowest average temperature, with a statewide average of 27.7 degrees. The state also had of the lowest high temperatures, with a statewide average of 48.3 degrees last year.