Americans consider 'fake news' a bigger problem than terrorism, climate change, illegal immigration: new survey

Americans view “fake news” as a bigger problem today than terrorism and climate change, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

In the survey, released Wednesday, 50 percent of the 6,127 respondents said “made-up news/info” is a “very big problem in the country today.”

The figure suggests it is viewed as a bigger problem than climate change, racism, terrorism, illegal immigration and violent crime.

The survey also found that 68 percent of respondents said “fake news” has an impact on Americans’ confidence in government, 54 percent said it affected confidence in other people, and 51 percent said it hampers political leaders’ ability to get work done, according to Pew.

Those who took part in the survey also identified what group of people they consider most responsible for the creation and spread of such information.

“U.S. adults blame political leaders and activists far more than journalists for the creation of made-up news intended to mislead the public,” a piece released along with the survey read.

“But they believe it is primarily the responsibility of journalists to fix the problem. And they think the issue will get worse in the foreseeable future.”

The survey also found a divide in how Republicans and Democrats view the issue.

Republican respondents were almost three times as likely as Democratic ones to blame journalists for making up “fake news.”

