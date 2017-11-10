American woman, 25, who called 93-year-old African dictator a ‘sick man,’ released from prison on bail

Martha O’Donovan, charged with subversion for calling President Robert Mugabe a “sick man” on Twitter, was released from jail on bail. (AP/Reuters)

An American woman charged with subversion for allegedly calling President Robert Mugabe a “sick man” on Twitter was freed from a Zimbabwe jail on $1,000 bail.

Martha O’Donovan, 25, did not speak to reporters as she emerged from a prison in the country’s capital of Harare on Friday and left in a U.S. Embassy vehicle. Her lawyers also did not make any statements. A judge had ordered O’Donovan freed Thursday.

The New Jersey native has been imprisoned for nearly a week after she was accused of insulting the 93-year-old Mugabe, calling him a “sick man,” in a tweet that included an image of the president with a catheter.

She has denied the charge as “baseless and malicious.”

O’Donovan, who will return to court on Wednesday, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted for subversion. She also faces a charge of undermining authority or insulting the president, which carries up to a year in prison.

