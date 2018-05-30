American philosopher Michael J Sandel wins top Spanish prize

American political philosopher Michael J. Sandel has won Spain’s Princess of Asturias award for social sciences for his studies on democracy, justice and ethics.

The prize organizers say Sandel has produced “exemplary works” on liberal democracy, becoming an influential figure around the world.

The announcement Wednesday said Sandel has taken political philosophy beyond academic circles and made it accessible to the general public, including on television and online. The Harvard professor has also criticized the influence of the business world on society.

The 50,000-euro ($58,000) award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out yearly by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. Others categories include art, sports and scientific research.