American Michael White held in Iran since 2018 released on medical furlough

An American man who has been detained by Iran since 2018 and is serving a 13-year sentence was released on medical furlough Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced.

Michael White’s release on humanitarian grounds was conditioned upon him staying in Iran. He is now in the custody of the Swiss embassy where he will undergo a medical evaluation.

“The United States will continue to work for Michael’s full release as well as the release of all wrongfully detained Americans in Iran,” Pompeo said in a statement.

White, the first American known to be detained in Iran since President Trump took office, is accused of insulting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and posting a photo on his social media.

White’s family has said he traveled to Iran to visit his girlfriend — the two met online — and was arbitrarily detained. He previously served in the Navy for 13 years.

This is a developing story check back for updates.