America Together: Cape Cod community delivers plants to homebound seniors during coronavirus

The coronavirus hit home for Sarah Dennis, a certified nursing assistant on Cape Cod, Mass.

Most of her patients are elderly, and the thought of them being homebound, without visits from family or friends, was worrisome.

Dennis had an idea, what if she could deliver a potted plant to any senior citizen wanting one, to brighten up their day. With that simple idea, a seed was planted.

She called on some friends and volunteers to help her. On the first day, using her own funds, Dennis and her volunteers planted 600 plants — and now that number has now grown to over 3,800.

Potted Plants for Seniors of Cape Cod now has its own Facebook page. Anyone in the area can go on the site and request a plant for a senior. Dennis’s 5-year-old daughter Layla also got involved. It was her idea to include a handmade card with each plant delivered.

The brightly decorated potted plants have become a community effort, and that’s just what Dennis’s intention was. To “get the whole community” involved, letting seniors know that “we’re thinking of you.”

With the warmer weather upon us, Dennis said the pots seeded with marigolds and zinnia should start to bloom within a week or two.

Until then, Dennis is just as happy to watch the smiles grow on the faces of those she was worried about.