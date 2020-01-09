Amber Alert issued in New Mexico for missing boy, 3, after mom found dead in home

A child’s mother was found dead inside a home in New Mexico, and police have issued an Amber Alert for the 3-year-old boy, whom they say might be with the father.

Authorities said family members of Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, 27, found her lifeless body Tuesday night in Roswell. Her son, Osiel Ernesto Rico, was last seen Sunday.

Authorities believe Osiel is with his father Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32. Rico-Ruvira is suspected of Mauricio-Sanchez’s murder. Roswell Police Department spokesperson Todd Wildermuth told the Carlsbad Current-Argus that Rico-Ruvira was Mauricio-Sanchez’s “significant other.”

Police say Osiel could be in danger.

“They may have headed to Mexico. We just want everyone to stay alert,” Wildermuth said, adding that the FBI is assisting in the investigation, since Rico-Ruvira may have crossed state lines.

Wildermuth said the investigation is ongoing and a warrant for Rico-Ruvira’s arrest was being sought as of Wednesday.

Osiel is described as a 3-year-old Hispanic male, 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Rico-Ruvira is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is believed to be driving a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911.