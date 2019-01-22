Amber Alert issued for missing autistic Kentucky boy

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old Kentucky boy with autism.

Kentucky State Police urged residents to keep an eye out for Isaih Boren and the man he was allegedly spotted with, Isaac Ray Chamberlain. Their relationship wasn’t immediately known.

Isaih was last seen in Trigg County wearing a blue and white tie-dyed shirt and gray sweat pants, police said. Officials said the boy is autistic and needs medication. He’s described as being about 4-feet tall and weighing 80 pounds.

Isaih was allowed to leave with Chamberlain on Jan. 21, but was never returned.

Officials said they were believed to be inside a 2004 Chevy Venture with Kentucky plates 522RRJ.

Chamberlain is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing about 280 pounds.