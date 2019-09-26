Amber Alert canceled after child found unharmed

David Evers / Wikimedia / CC BY 2.0

LANDER, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – An Amber Alert for a child abduction in Salt Lake City, Utah was canceled Friday night after the child was found unharmed and released to the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were able to locate the vehicle in Lander, Wyoming and conduct a traffic stop.

The driver and passenger have been identified as Naomi S. Yellowbear and Jasmine Alvarez, who were both arrested for interference with custody.

The incident is still under investigation.