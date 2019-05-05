Amazon cited for workplace safety violations in Idaho

David Ryder/Getty Images Amazon has whittled down the list of potential locations for a second headquarters to 20 metropoitian areas Thursday. The e-commerce giant plans to spend $5 billion and employ as many as 50,000 workers at the new location. With some help from Zillow, here’s a look at a few relevant economic facts about each finalist. Note: New York City and Newark; and Washington, D.C., northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland, share the same metropolitican areas, so statistics for those two locations have been combined.

David Ryder/Getty Images Amazon has whittled down the list of potential locations for a second headquarters to 20 metropoitian areas Thursday. The e-commerce giant plans to spend $5 billion and employ as many as 50,000 workers at the new location. With some help from Zillow, here’s a look at a few relevant economic facts about each finalist. Note: New York City and Newark; and Washington, D.C., northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland, share the same metropolitican areas, so statistics for those two locations have been combined.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – Amazon has resolved the workplace violations cited against the online retail giant’s temporary distribution center in Idaho.

The Idaho Statesman reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the company’s modular distribution center in Nampa for four unsafe workplace conditions in March, with proposed penalties totaling $6,442.

The federal agency said Amazon failed to log a non-life threatening injury to an employee’s hand, created a tipping hazard with uneven flooring material, didn’t cover up a 2-inch deep hole near a door and had an outlet box that wasn’t mounted to a surface.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond for comment.

The company has no prior OSHA citations in Nampa.