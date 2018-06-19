Alligator taken, dumped at Florida Wawa; two suspects sought, police say

Police are hunting Tuesday for two people who dumped a three-foot alligator at a Florida Wawa.

Officials received a call around 2:24 a.m. Friday about a gator at the convenience store in in Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton Herald reported. Fish and Wildlife Commission sent a trapper who captured the reptile about an hour later.

The alligator was injured when authorities took it in.

Who dropped gator there, and their motive, still remains unclear days after the incident.

Investigators are working to identify the two individuals who left the gator at the Wawa.

Anyone with information are urged to call FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922.