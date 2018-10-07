Alligator snapped in unexpected position outside Louisiana home

See you later, alligator!

A large reptile was spotted outside a Louisiana home last week, deputies say.

“So….you never know what may show up on your door step!” St Marin Parish Sheriff’s Office said when posting photos of the scaly creature on Facebook Friday. “Just another day in the life of a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy.”

“This was at a residence off of Poydras this afternoon. Always look before you step!” deputies added in the post, which has received more than 280 comments and 2,600 shares.

ALASKA PARK SHARES TIME-LAPSE OF BEAR GAINING WEIGHT, GOES VIRAL

Several Facebook commenters joked about the situation.

“That’s some welcome mat!!!” one person quipped.

“That’s nothing but a Cajun burglar alarm!” another person suggested.

TENNESEE ‘BEE WHISPERER’ REMOVES 35,000 HONEY BEES FROM BRICK WALL

“Now, that’s a watchdog!” someone else declared.

KATC reports that the gator was removed from the Breaux Bridge residence.