Allentown, Pennsylvania, vehicle explosion leaves at least 1 dead, officials say

At least one person was killed after a car exploded Saturday night in Pennsylvania’s third-largest city, drawing a massive law enforcement response and involvement of federal officials.

The Allentown Police Department said in a statement to Fox News the blast took place around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Hall Street and West Turner Street.

“When police arrived on scene, they found that a car had exploded,” the statement said. “We can confirm that there is at least one fatality.”

Many residents in the city located about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia reported hearing or feeling the large blast, the Morning Call reported.

“The fire was crazy,” Carlos Perodin told the paper. “The car was pretty much split in half.”

Perodin said he was watching a movie with his wife when he heard the thunderous sound.

Neighbors told 69 News that there appeared to be more than one person in the car when it exploded, but officials have yet to release additional details.

The FBI’s Philadelphia field office said that it was investigating the incident. It’s not clear what caused the blast or who was the intended target.

“FBI personnel have responded to the scene of an explosion in Allentown. We are working with our law enforcement partners to assess the situation & determine the cause, with public safety the Bureau’s highest priority,” the agency said. “Anyone who witnessed or has information on the blast who has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact us as soon as possible at 215-418-4000 or tips.fbi.gov.”

The blast, which drew the response of county, state and federal officials, caused authorities or cordon off the neighboring residential area. Roughly six blocks of the downtown area were closed off by authorities, FOX29 reported.

“We ask that the public avoid the area from 7th to 8th Street and Linden to Chew Streets,” police said. “We also ask that the residents that live inside that area to shelter in place until further notice.”

The Red Cross said that it has set up a shelter for displaced residents.

“The Red Cross has a temporary shelter open at Cleveland Elementary School, 424 N. 9th St., Allentown, for anyone displaced by the ongoing police incident from Saturday evening,” the organization posted on Twitter.