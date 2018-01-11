Alleged MS-13 gang members indicted on murder, drug charges

New York authorities say a grand jury has indicted 17 alleged members and associates of the notoriously violent MS-13 gang on charges including murder and drug trafficking.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said the charges focused on the activities of the MS-13 sub-groups, or cliques, that operated on Long Island.

Federal prosecutors believe MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, has thousands of members across the country, mostly Central American immigrants.

The gang is believed to be behind 25 killings on Long Island in the past two years and has become a prime target of the Trump administration. Both President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions have come to New York to speak out against the gang.