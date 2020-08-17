Alleged killer of Bronx teen burned alive facing up to 25 years to life: report

The Bronx man accused of stabbing and setting fire to his sister’s alleged teenage boyfriend is now facing up to 25 years to life in prison, the New York Post reported.

On Friday, Adones Betances, 22, was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of 18-year-old Winston Ortiz, who was burned alive on Wednesday, the Post reported.

In the moments before his death, Ortiz allegedly told authorities that Betances was the killer, the Post reported, citing the criminal complaint.

Surveillance footage also allegedly also puts Betances at the scene of the crime, court documents say.

NANCY GRACE CALLS SHOCKING NYC MURDER ‘AN EXAMPLE OF LAWLESSNESS TAKING OVER OUR COUNTRY’

Betances, who reportedly said he was “being framed” as he was taken away in handcuffs, had grown infuriated over the roughly four-year age gap between Ortiz and his sister, the Post previously reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

However, their relationship had reportedly ended Wednesday morning before Ortiz was killed.

NYC TEEN WHO WAS BURNED ALIVE HAD DATED SUSPECT’S YOUNGER SISTER

Ortiz’s body was found just after 3 p.m. Wednesday by officers called to a fire in a building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Bronx, according to a police report.

He had been stabbed three times before being doused with an accelerant and lit on fire, police told Fox News. He was later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

Even though neighbors poured buckets of water over him, Ortiz suffered burns to more than 90% of his body, the Post reported.

Wilmer Ortiz confirmed to the Post that his older brother had been in a relationship with the sister of the alleged killer. He said it was unclear why their relationship ended but mentioned that it had something to do with Betances’s brother “being too overprotective.”

Neighbors were left in shock saying that Betances has a reputation of being quiet and respectful, the Post reported.

Following the crime, Fox Nation host Nancy Grace told “The Daily Briefing” host Dana Perino that she was “so disturbed” by the murder.

“You know, he had already survived a brain aneurysm and he had a second lease on life, even at this tender age,” she said. “He was very shy, very quiet, a real churchgoer, close to family. And he was very despondent. His first real girlfriend had broken up with him. Then he gets a call for him to come over and see her. [He] bounded out [of] the apartment, raced over. He was met in the hallway, stabbed multiple times in the torso, then set on fire to die.”

Betances is currently being held without bail, the Post reported.

Fox News’ Victor Garcia contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP