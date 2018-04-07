Alleged gang members charged in San Francisco area killings

Authorities say 10 alleged members of a San Francisco Bay Area street gang have been charged for their roles in seven killings.

Prosecutors say the Surenos gang engaged in a criminal enterprise that targeted suspected rivals and sought to maintain control of drug sales in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The seven slayings occurred between 2006 and 2013. The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday that a grand jury indictment says the victims were suspected gang rivals — including a 16-year-old fatally shot at a birthday party in the city of Richmond in 2009.

The indictment alleges that members committed strong-arm robberies and assaults to protect their territory against rival gangs. All ten defendants are in custody.

The drugs allegedly sold by some of the defendants include crack cocaine, cocaine powder and heroin.