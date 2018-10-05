All eyes on Murkowski, Collins, Flake and Manchin as Senate barrels toward final Kavanaugh vote

All eyes are on the final four swing senators who will determine whether Brett Kavanaugh gets a seat on the Supreme Court as the Senate barrels toward a final vote this weekend.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, signaled Friday that they may be prepared to support Kavanaugh, after voting to advance the nomination to a final Saturday vote.

But Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voted against proceeding to the final confirmation vote, in a move suggesting she may vote against Kavanagh.

With a 51-49 majority, Republicans can’t afford more than one defection if all Democrats were to vote together. A Manchin vote for Kavanaugh, though, would give Republicans some cushion.

Some of the senators were planning to announce their decision later Friday on how they would vote.

In the meantime, there was confusion over where the senators stood. Flake said he’ll vote to confirm Kavanaugh “unless something big changes.” Murkowski, though she voted against proceeding, told reporters she has still not made up her mind.

Collins is expected to announce her decision in a speech on the Senate floor at 3 p.m. Friday.

Earlier Friday, the Senate vote to invoke cloture and proceed to a final vote was 51-49. While the vote was not necessarily indicative of the final confirmation vote, it moved him one step closer to sitting on the highest court in the land.

The math for Republicans became somewhat trickier late Thursday when Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said he would be attending his daughter’s wedding in Montana on Saturday. He said he would return to cast the decisive vote if needed.

President Trump welcomed the vote in a tweet, saying he was “very proud” of the Senate. A source familiar with the lobbying efforts to confirm Kavanaugh told Fox News that the White House believes it has the votes to confirm Kavanaugh.

The source said that the White House believes Murkowski will ultimately be a “no,” but Manchin, Collins and Flake will all vote “yes.”

Kavanaugh’s nomination was embroiled in a controversy that gripped the nation after multiple women made sexual assault allegations originating from his time in high school and college. The most prominent allegation was from California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who said that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party. That allegation resulted in a high-stakes Senate Judiciary hearing last week where both Ford and Kavanaugh testified.

Democrats said the allegations were credible and deserved a full investigation, while Republicans accused Democrats of using uncorroborated allegations to scuttle or delay the nomination — leading to a stream of angry flashpoints between lawmakers. The accusations eventually led to President Trump ordering an FBI investigation. Republicans who had seen the FBI’s report said the FBI had produced no credible corroboration of the allegations.

Protesters flooded the Capitol in the days ahead of the vote, and clashed with Republican lawmakers in an effort to sway their votes, and initially appeared to have some success. Flake demanded the limited FBI investigation last week after being cornered in an elevator by screaming protesters moments before a Senate Judiciary Committee vote to recommend Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that the vote was “a pivotal day for us here in the Senate.”

“The ideals of justice that have served our nation for so long are on display,” he said, calling the last two weeks a “disgraceful spectacle.”

But Democrats had pointed to not only the sexual assault allegations, which they described” but also questions about Kavanaugh’s temperament during the hearing last week and whether he had lied about his drinking during high school and college, and what certain references in his high school yearbook meant. They also sought to paint him as a justice that would swing the court deeply to the right.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, accused Kavanaugh of being evasive in his answers during his confirmation hearings on key topics. He said his views are “deeply at odds with the progress America has made in the last century of jurisprudence and at odds with what most Americans believe.”