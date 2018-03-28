All eyes on Justice Kennedy as Supreme Court hears another 'partisan' gerrymandering case

The Supreme Court took on act two of its bipartisan look at so-called “extreme” gerrymandering, expressing concern Wednesday over whether Maryland Democrats were overly influenced by politics in carving a congressional district favoring their party.

At issue is whether Republican voters can go to court and challenge a redistricting plan they say violated their First Amendment rights. That 2011 voting map shifted the political balance in the state’s rural sixth congressional district, turning a traditional GOP stronghold to Democrat in an overall blue state.

The justices in October heard a separate appeal over legislative boundaries created by Wisconsin Republicans, and whether those lines were unfairly out of balance with the state’s closely divided political makeup.

By hearing appeals from states controlled by both parties, renewed attention focuses on Justice Anthony Kennedy, who could again be the “swing”– or deciding — vote.

He wondered whether getting involved now and ordering a new map just months away from the November midterms would “upset the settled” process currently in use.

But Justice Elena Kagan noted Democratic leaders in Maryland were “very upfront here, which was to create another Democratic district,” noting the legislature got exactly what it intended.

“How much more evidence of partisan intent do we need?” she asked the state’s solicitor general.

The high court is being asked to endorse a workable standard going forward that would apply nationwide. The stakes are huge: the balance of power in state legislatures and Congress could tip in coming years, particularly after the 2020 census, when voting districts will be redrawn based on population changes.

Republicans say their First Amendment rights were violated, because of their past support for GOP candidates, which the challengers call a form of political retaliation.