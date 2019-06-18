Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: The U.S. is 'running concentration camps on our southern border'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, on Monday told her Instagram followers that the U.S. government is “running concentration camps on our southern border.”

“That is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a live-stream that was viewed by Fox News.

Her office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The freshman representative did, however, retweet a screengrab for the Q&A with a caption that praised her accessibility.

She told her followers she wants to talk to people “who are concerned enough with humanity to say that ‘never again’ means something.”

“The fact that concentrations camps are now an institutionalized practice in the Home of the Free is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it,” the freshman Democrat continued.

The New York representative insisted that “we are losing to an authoritarian and fascist presidency.”

“I don’t use those words lightly,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “I don’t use those words to just throw bombs. I use that word because that is what an administration that creates concentration camps is. A presidency that creates concentration camps is fascist and it’s very difficult to say that.”