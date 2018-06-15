Albanian police seize stolen religious icons, coins

Albanian police have seized 25 religious icons and 37 old coins they suspect were stolen in neighboring Greece to be sold on the black market.

A national police statement issued Friday said police arrested two people and found the icons and coins at the suspects’ homes on Thursday. The statement says the items were to be sold for 3,000 euros ($3,500.)

If convicted, the suspects face maximum prison terms of 15 years.

Albania’s own religious heritage is at risk due to limited security resources in a country where religion was banned for decades. Many icons have been plundered in the three decades since communist rule ended in the country.