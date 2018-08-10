Alaska Airlines reports 'unauthorized take-off' at SeaTac airport in Washington state

An unauthorized person reportedly took control of a jet Friday evening and took off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Waqshington state, though authorities have not yet confirmed the reports.

However, around 9:15 p.m. PDT, Alaska Airlines tweeted: “We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more.”

Early reports indicated the suspect was speaking to air traffic controllers.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the following message:

“We can’t confirm anything at this time. We’re trying to get accurate information about what is actually going on. Without confirming anything, a stolen aircraft would be a security issue.

“The FAA is not a security agency, although we work closely with other government agencies on security issues.”

Authorities were reportedly trying to intercept the plane with an F-15 aircraft.

Tower audio identified the suspect as “Rich.”

Flights from SeaTac were reportedly been halted, according to passenger posts on social media.

“Apparently someone stole a plane from SeaTac?” wrote one Twitter user. “Saw two fighter jets fly overhead then smoke.”

“Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times,” wrote another user.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.