Alabama's Moore says he's broke, makes public plea for legal funds

Former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore says his financial resources have been “depleted” and is making a public plea to help fight a civil suit brought by a woman who accused him of molesting her as a teen.

“I now face another vicious attack from lawyers in Washington D. C., and San Francisco who have hired one of the biggest firms in Birmingham, Alabama, to bring another legal action against me and ensure that I never fight again,” Moore posted on Facebook.

The suit is being filed by attorneys for Leigh Corfman, who has accused Moore of touching her inappropriately when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. Corfman says Moore and his campaign defamed her as he denied the allegations.

Moore was the GOP nominee in the special Senate election in conservative-leaning Alabama. He was expected to win against Democrat Doug Jones until allegations of sexual misconduct from roughly four decades earlier derailed his campaign.

Since losing the election in December 2017, Moore reportedly has sent multiple emails to supporters seeking donations.

The link on the post Thursday indicated that Moore had raised about $32,000 toward a goal of $250,000.

The 71-year-old Moore, a conservative firebrand, argued during the campaign that the sexual misconduct allegations from Corfman and other women were part of an effort by critics, including the liberal left, to end his Senate bid and political career.

And Moore has continued that argument on Facebook.

“Anything you give will be appreciated,” he wrote. “The liberal media, in association with some who want to destroy our Country do not want my influence in the 2018 elections and are doing everything they can to stop me. Gays, lesbians, and transgenders have joined forces with those who believe in abortion, sodomy, and destruction of all that we hold dear. Unless we stand together we will lose our Country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.