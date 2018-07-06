Alabama woman charged in death of dog left in car

An Alabama woman charged with animal cruelty after her dog died while locked in a hot car said she doesn’t recall the events that led to the animal’s death.

Stephanie Shae Thomas, 34, of Trussville told WVTM-TV in an interview Friday she is a longtime drug addict with bipolar disorder, and she recently ran out of her medication.

Thomas said she didn’t remember driving to the Walmart store where the animal, a 7-year-old rescue named Sky, died in the parking lot in an incident captured on video .

“Just thinking about what she went through the last moments she was alive,” Thomas said. “She had to be waiting for me to come out there and help her. And I didn’t.”

Authorities said the animal was in the car for as long as seven hours on July 4, when temperatures soared into the 90s.

Thomas was released on $25,000 bond early Friday after spending a few hours in custody, Jefferson County jail records showed.

Police had to break a window to get to the dog, which had been left in the car outside a Walmart in Trussville. Video shot by a bystander showed officers unsuccessfully trying to revive the animal.

Court records weren’t available to show whether Thomas had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. But Thomas told the TV station she wished she could change things.

“Ultimately, I killed my dog,” Thomas said through tears. “I can’t change that. I want to, but I can’t.”

Lt. Phil Dillon told news outlets Thomas went to the Trussville Police Department the day after the dog died and told officers she left the dog in her vehicle while she went inside to shop.

“She stated that she never went outside the store to check on the dog and that she lost track of time while she was shopping,” said Dillon.

Store workers paged the woman over a public address system several times but there was no response, he said.

“What she was doing there we don’t know, but she doesn’t work there,” Dillon said.