Alabama teen accused of killing mother and 2 brothers before going to school

A 16-year-old boy is accused of killing his mother and two younger brothers with a knife — then leaving the house to go to school, according to reports.

The bodies of 36-year-old Holli Durham and 13-year-old twins Branson and Baron Durham were found late Tuesday in Munford, Ala., according to reports.

Landon Durham was driving in a car Wednesday morning when he was arrested and charged as an adult with capital murder. He was due in court Friday.

OREGON MAN ACCUSED OF FATALLY STABBING 2 ON TRAIN AFTER YELLING RACIAL SLURS AT WOMEN GOES TO TRIAL

“I don’t have any motive I can talk about at this time,” Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said, according to Fox 6 Birmingham.

Branson, his brother and their mother were believed stabbed to death around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Al.com reported.

SUSPECT IN HANUKKAH STABBING AT NY RABBI’S HOME PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES

Giddens said he was told the suspect then attended classes later that day at Munford High School.

The bodies were found by two family members who had been trying to reach the victims all day Tuesday, Al.com reported.

A prayer vigil was held for the victims at a Munford church Thursday evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“All we need right now is everybody to pray,” Jennifer Harrison a relative of the victims said at the vigil, Fox 6 reported. “Pray that we can find the strength. Pray that my niece and my nephews are in a better place and pray for Landon that he finds his way.”