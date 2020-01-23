Alabama police searching for girl, 13, after she 'willingly' got into mysterious SUV on the way to school

Police in Alabama are seeking the public’s help as they search for a 13-year-old girl last seen getting into a dark SUV Tuesday morning on her way to school.

Amberly Nicole Flores disappeared after police say she “willingly” got into a mysterious SUV in the area of Green Park South Mobile Homes, 23 miles south of Birmingham, around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

ARIZONA MOTHER OF 2 VACATIONING IN BELIZE VANISHES FROM SMALL ISLAND, IS ‘FEARED NO LONGER ALIVE,’ FAMILY SAYS

Surveillance video nearby captured the vehicle and an Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued after detectives confirmed that Amberly got into a dark-colored Mercedes SUV, Pelham Police Department said in a press release.

Investigators do not know who was driving but noted that Amberly “willingly got into” the car.

The young girl was last seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans, and carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pelham Police at (205) 620-6550.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We encourage the public to say something if they see something. Every tip matters. PelhamPD is working tirelessly, with the help of the Metro Area Crime Center, to find Flores and bring her home,” police said in a statement.