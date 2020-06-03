Alabama police officer, 50, fatally shot during standoff with gunman at motel: report

An Alabama police officer was fatally shot Tuesday night during a standoff with a gunman at a motel.

A man and a woman were later arrested near a Super 8 motel in Moody, Ala., according to FOX 6 in Birmingham.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

Moody police Sgt. Stephen Williams, 50, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Williams was a 23-year law enforcement veteran and had been with the department for three years, FOX 6 reported.

“He was awesome. He was a good man. A good person; funny to be around,” Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt said, according to the Trussville Tribune. “All I can ask is for everyone to be in prayer for the Williams family and the Moody Police Department.”

No other details were immediately available.