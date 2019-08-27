Alabama GOP adopts resolution pushing for Rep. Ilhan Omar's expulsion from Congress

Alabama Republicans are urging lawmakers to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. from Congress after a series of controversial statements, including remarks about Israel and her support of economic boycotts against that country.

The state GOP passed a resolution last weekend at the party’s summer meeting in Auburn calling on its congressional delegation to “proceed with the expulsion process” against the first-term congresswoman.

“Representative Omar has engaged in rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism by falsely accusing U.S. armed forces of committing war crimes while on mission to liberate her home country of Somalia,” the resolution said.

NADLER CALLS OUT OMAR, TLAIB AND TRUMP

It said Omar also “dismissed the 9/11 terror attacks waged by radical Islam” and “sympathized with a convicted terrorist” by advocating for “sentencing leniency.”

State Rep. Tommy Hanes introduced the resolution, which was approved on a voice vote. One Republican opposed it, according to The Alabama Political Reporter.

Omar has faced criticism from both political parties over several recent remarks, particularly those centered on Israel and American-Israeli ties.

Alabama Republicans cited “a disturbing record of using anti-Semitic language that includes alleging Jewish money is used to buy American influence regarding its policy toward Israel.”

The resolution also mentioned Omar’s support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement that has aimed to put economic pressure on Israel to address its treatment of Palestinians.

Omar, a Somali refugee who became one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress last year along with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was blocked from entering Israel, as was Tlaib, over their support for the boycotts.

She tweeted last month: “I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal!”

Neither Omar nor the Alabama Republican Party immediately returned requests from Fox News for comment on the new petition.