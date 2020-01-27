Alabama fire leaves several dead, destroys at least 35 boats, officials say

Several people died Monday in an ongoing fire that has destroyed at least 35 vessels at a boat dock in Alabama, officials say.

The massive blaze that broke out this morning in Scottsboro has consumed mostly houseboats, according to Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus.

“Due to ongoing firefighting/rescue operations, please avoid the areas around Jackson County Park, both land and water, until further notified,” the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency warned in a tweet.

Mecklaus says the fire has resulted in several fatalities, but did not give a specific number, the Associated Press reports.

Earlier, he said seven people were hospitalized and seven others were missing.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

The park on the Tennessee River includes a boat ramp, a dock and a restaurant, and offers boat rentals, according to Jackson County’s government website.

