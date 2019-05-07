Alabama Dem who said 'unwanted children' should be aborted announces primary challenge against Sen. Doug Jones

A Democratic state representative from Alabama who endorsed abortion for unwanted children last week said Tuesday that he’ll mount a primary challenge to incumbent Alabama Democrat Sen. Doug Jones.

State Rep. John Rogers made the stunning reveal during a speech to the state House floor. Rogers, who also called Donald Trump Jr., “retarded” and proof that abortion should remain legal, has claimed that Jones privately supported his remarks on abortion.

“I am now a candidate for United States Senate,” Rogers said. “I’ve already, I’ve got – I’m running for real. I’m not backing down. I’m a candidate. I’ve already – I asked them to give me $1 million, and already $500,000 have come in already. And so if I get $500,000 [in addition], I’ll be an official candidate. I’m telling you right now.”

Last week, Roger sparked outrage when expressing his opposition to a pro-life bill that overwhelmingly passed in the GOP-controlled House in Alabama. It would ban abortions throughout the entire pregnancy, with exemptions for women whose health is at risk.

“Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later,” Rogers said.

He continued by saying some children who face abortion could be “retarded” and “half-deformed.”

Jones, a friend and former attorney for Rogers, condemned Rogers’ “outrageous” remarks.

“I thought it was outrageous. I was absolutely appalled,” Jones told the press. “I have known Representative Rogers for a long, long time. I think he owes an apology to the people of the state. I think he owes an apology to members of the legislature.

“That is one of the problems with discussing these types of issues, people get emotional and people tend not to respect each other’s opinions as much, and you end up with comments like this. It is very, very unfortunate and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

Rogers claimed on Monday that Jones called him twice following his public condemnation and told him he was “right” about his abortion remarks.

“He called me twice. He told me, ‘Doug, John, I know you’re right but I got to come out against you.’ I said, ‘OK.’ I said, ‘Fine, if it’s going to help your campaign, do that,’” Rogers told Talk 99.5.

“A sitting United States senator called you and said that they agreed with you, but politically he had to step out publicly against you?” the radio host asked.

“Yeah. Right,” Rogers answered.

Rogers offered an apology for using the word “retarded,” saying he “shouldn’t have used that word.”

“I support special-needs children, and they love me unconditionally. I have relatives and friends with special-needs kids, so I was wrong. Charge it to my head, not my heart,” Rogers said.

Jones issued a statement to Fox News regarding his conversations with Rogers, saying he’d have to “agree to disagree” with him. “I made my position clear. I thought his remarks were appalling and I told him that I strongly disagreed with him. There is already too much division in our politics and I won’t add to it here.

“With that, that’s all I’m going to say on this matter.”