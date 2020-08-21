Alabama brothers, 1 and 3, found dead in hot car: 'Tragic accident'

Alabama police have reported the accidental hot car deaths of a 3-year-old boy and his 1-year-old brother.

It happened last Saturday in the afternoon near Montevallo.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family of those two little boys during this unimaginable tragedy,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said.

Daniel Garcia, 3, and Ivan Salazar Jr., 1, appear to have been playing when they climbed into the vehicle and became locked inside, Al.com reported. The temperature at the time was 91 degrees.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans called the boys’ deaths a “tragic accident,” People reported.

“Daniel was one of the happiest kids you would ever meet,” his obituary says. “He enjoyed watching cartoons, especially Dinosaur King and Octonauts. He adored his baby brother, Ivan, and would never let him out of his sight.”

Ivan’s obituary says he was a happy child who was full of laughter.

“He always wanted to be held,” it says. “He was a momma’s boy during the day but wanted his daddy as soon as he arrived home.”

Their funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

Daniel and Ivan’s deaths were the 16th and 17th children to die in a hot car in 2020, Al.com reported.

The total is now 19 after the hot car deaths of two small children in Texas and Oklahoma this week, according to the website kidsandcars.org.