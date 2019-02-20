Alabama-born ISIS wife will not be admitted to the US, Pompeo says

An Alabama native who wants to return to the United States with the 18-month-son she had with her ISIS husband is not welcome, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

“Ms. Hoda Muthana is not a U.S. citizen and will not be admitted into the United States. She does not have any legal basis, no valid U.S. passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States. We continue to strongly advise all U.S. citizens not to travel to Syria,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Muthana is 24 and left to join ISIS when she was 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.