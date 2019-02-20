Alabama-born ISIS wife will not be admitted to the US, Pompeo says

February 20, 2019 KID News Politics

An Alabama native who wants to return to the United States with the 18-month-son she had with her ISIS husband is not welcome, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

“Ms. Hoda Muthana is not a U.S. citizen and will not be admitted into the United States. She does not have any legal basis, no valid U.S. passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States. We continue to strongly advise all U.S. citizens not to travel to Syria,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Muthana is 24 and left to join ISIS when she was 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.